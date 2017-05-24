

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer confidence is set to continue its rising trend in June on the back of further improvement in expectations on income and economy, results of a survey by the GfK market research group showed Wednesday, defying expectations for stability.



The forward-looking Consumer Confidence Index rose to 10.4 points from 10.2 points in May, the Nuremberg-based GfK said. Economists had expected the measure to remain unchanged.



The results are an extract from the 'GfK Consumer Climate MAXX' study and are based on around 2,000 consumer interviews per month conducted on behalf of the European Commission.



The economic expectation indicator increased for the third time in a row, rising 4.3 points to 34.8, to mark the highest level in two years.



The income expectation indicator added 1 point to reach 58.5 points, hitting its highest level since June 2016, when the score was 59.6 points.



Meanwhile, the propensity to buy indicator dropped 4.5 points to 55.7, shedding nearly all of the gains made in the previous month.



GfK confirmed its private consumption growth forecast for this year at 1.5 percent, which was first predicted at the start of the year.



