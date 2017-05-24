Den 23 maj 2017 offentliggjorde Nordic Mines AB ("Bolaget") pressmeddelande avseende delårsrapport för perioden januari - mars 2017 med information om bl.a. att Bolagets styrelseordförande, styrelseledamöterna, VD och ekonomichefen kommer att avgå vid en extra bolagsstämma som hålls inom kort. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget planerar eller har genomgått så genomgripande förändringar av verksamheten eller organisationen att bolaget framstår som ett nytt bolag eller om någon annan omständighet föreligger som föranleder en väsentlig osäkerhet avseende bolaget eller priset på det noterade värdepappret.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera sitt beslut att aktierna i Nordic Mines AB (NOMI, ISIN-kod SE0007491105, orderboks-ID 57018) ska observationsnoteras.



On May 23, 2017, Nordic Mines AB (the "Company") published a press release regarding the interim report for the period January - March 2017 with information that, among other things, the Company's chairman of the board of directors, the board of directors, the CEO and the CFO will resign at an extraordinary general meeting to be held within short. The current rules on Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the company upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company or if any other circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of the financial instruments.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision that the shares in Nordic Mines AB (NOMI, ISIN code SE0007491105, order book ID 57018) shall be given observation status.



