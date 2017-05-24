The Supervisory Board of RTX has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 7 dated 27 January 2017.



The first part of the share buy-back programme runs from 27 January 2017 to 30 June 2017.



Under the share buy-back programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 11 May 2017 to 18 May 2017:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 165,401 164.94 27,281,654 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 May 2017 3,000 168.67 506,010 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 May 2017 3,000 171.62 514,860 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 May 2017 3,000 172.17 516,510 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 174,401 165.25 28,819,034 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 476,057 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.21% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 9,142,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact:



CEO Peter Røpke, tlf. +45 9632 2300



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632855