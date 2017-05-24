Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who are shareholders of Vilkyškiu pienine, AB at the end of the tenth business day after approval of the resolution by general meeting of shareholders, i.e. May 15, 2017. The April 28, 2017 general meeting of shareholders of Vilkyškiu pienine, AB (company code 277160980, address: P. Lukošaicio str. 14, Vilkyškiai, Pagegiu co. LT99254, Lithuania) resolved to distribute the Company's profit of the year 2016 and allocate dividends amounting to EUR 0.12 per share.



Dividends will be paid starting from May 25, 2017. Dividends will be paid in the following procedure:



Dividends to the shareholders whose securities' accounting is performed by public exchange brokers or credit institutions providing services of securities accounting, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Lithuania will be paid out by the representative financial or credit institutions having deducted the income tax (profit tax) to the account indicated by shareholder.



Dividends to other shareholders will be transferred to the personal account indicated by shareholder. The requests may be supplied in written and sent to the company's address (Vilkyškiu pienine, AB, P. Lukošaicio str. 14, Vilkyškiai, Pagegiu co. LT99254, Lithuania) or e-mail address sigitam@cheese.lt



The dividends are subject to taxes as follows:



Dividends paid to physical bodies resided in the Republic of Lithuania as well as to physical bodies residents of foreign countries are subject to 15 per cent of residential income tax.



Dividends paid to juridical bodies of the Republic of Lithuania as well as juridical bodies residents of foreign countries are subject to 15 per cent of profit tax unless it is provided differently by law.



Authorized persons of the company capable to provide additional information:



Economics and Finance



Director Vilija Milaševiciute,



ph. +370 6555509