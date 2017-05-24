

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 loss attributable to equity holders was $22.7 million, sharply narrower than last year's loss of $1.84 billion.



Basic loss per share was 8.2 US cents, narrower than prior year's loss of 665.8 US cents.



Underlying attributable profit was $3 million, compared to loss of $364.1 million a year ago. Underlying profit per share was 1.1 US cents, compared to loss of 131.9 US cents a year ago.



Revenue increased 7% to $11.5 billion from $10.7 billion last year, driven by firmer commodity prices and volume ramp-up.



EBITDA climbed 37% from last year to $3.2 billion, and adjusted EBITDA margin grew 36% from 28% a year ago, driven by firmer commodity prices and operational efficiencies.



Further, the company announced a final dividend of 35 US cents per share, resulting in total dividend of 55 US cents per share, up from 30 US cents last year.



Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta, said, 'We reached record production levels across several of our businesses and I am confident of continued successful ramp ups from our world-class assets. .. We remain committed to a consistent strategy and de-levering the balance sheet, and look ahead to FY 2018 in a stronger financial position and with more confidence than ever.'



