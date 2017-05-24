=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company UNIQA Insurance Group AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 87 para. 6 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 24.05.2017 Publication Location: http://www.uniqagroup.com/gruppe/versicherung/media/files/UNIQA_1Q_2017_englisch _NEU.pdf Further inquiry note: UNIQA Insurance Group AG Norbert Heller Tel.: +43 (01) 211 75-3414 mailto:norbert.heller@uniqa.at end of announcement euro adhoc =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachments with Announcement: =--------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/139/8/10006183/1/UNIQA_1Q_2017_englisch_NEU.pdf

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2017 02:46 ET (06:46 GMT)