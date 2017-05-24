

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group plc (PNN.L) reported that, on a statutory basis, profit before tax was 210.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2017 compared to 206.3 million pounds, previous year, reflecting non-underlying charges before tax of 39.5 million pounds during the reporting period. Profit to shareholders increased to 164.3 million pounds or 39.6 pence per share from 152.1 million pounds or 36.9 pence per share. Group underlying profit before tax was 250.0 million pounds, an increase of 18.3%, compared with 211.3 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share before non-underlying items and deferred tax was 46.8 pence compared to 39.3 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue was broadly in line with last year at 1.35 billion pounds. Viridor's revenue decreased by 1.6% to 793.5 million pounds due to the expected decrease in construction spend on service concession arrangements as plants come on stream and lower landfill volumes, partly offset by the growing contribution of operational ERFs and increased revenues through contracts and collections. Excluding the change in construction revenue, Viridor's revenues would have increased from the prior year.



For 2016/17, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 24.87 pence, up 7.6%. The final dividend will be paid on 1 September 2017 to shareholders on the register on 7 July 2017. Together with the interim dividend of 11.09 pence, this will result in a total dividend for the year of 35.96 pence, an increase of 7.1%.



