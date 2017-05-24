

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd (HICL.L)·reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2017 grew to 176.8 million pounds from the prior year's 157.2 million pounds last year. Earnings per share rose to 12.4 pence from 11.9 pence in the prior year.



Total income was 178.6 million pounds up from 158.8 million pounds in the previous year.



The Board is confident that the current pipeline will generate new investment opportunities.



HICL announced a proposal to raise 205 million pounds through an issue of Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company by way of tap issuance . The Issue will be made to qualifying investors* through HICL's corporate broker, Canaccord Genuity Limited.



The net proceeds of the Issue will be applied in addressing the Company's net funding requirement, which currently stands at about 205 million pounds.



The Directors will give consideration to increasing the size of the Issue in the event of material excess demand for New Ordinary Shares. At present, the Company has the ability to issue up to 162.25 million New Ordinary Shares by way of tap issuance, allowing it to raise a maximum of about 260 million pounds.



Under the terms of the Issue, HICL intends to issue Ordinary Shares of 0.01 pence each in the capital of the Company, under authority granted by Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 20 March 2017.



The company has announced its net asset value per Ordinary Share as at 31 March 2017, being 149.0 pence. This figure incorporates the fourth quarterly interim dividend of 1.92p in respect of which the Company's shares will go ex-dividend on 25 May 2017, and which will be paid to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 26 May 2017. The closing mid-market price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 23 May 2017 was 174.4 pence per Share.



The book-build is expected to close at 11.00 a.m. (London time) on Monday 5 June 2017 but may be closed earlier or later at the discretion of the Company and Canaccord Genuity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX