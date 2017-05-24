

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 1.5996 against the euro and against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5946 and 0.7009, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to 78.18 from an early high of 78.50.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.62 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback and 76.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX