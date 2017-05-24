EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 24, 2017 SHARES



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS



A total of 10,250 shares will be traded as old shares as of May 26, 2017.



Identifiers of SSH Communications Security Oyj's share:



Trading code: SSH1V ISIN code: FI0009008270 Orderbook id: 24357 Number of shares: 34,665,583



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 24. TOUKOKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET



Yhteensä 10 250 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 26. toukokuuta 2017.



SSH Communications Security Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: SSH1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009008270 id: 24357 Osakemäärä: 34 665 583



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260