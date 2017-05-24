Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Result of AGM PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Results of Annual General Meeting 24-May-2017 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Results of Annual General Meeting* 24 May 2017 NCSP Group(LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that on May 18, 2017 the Annual general meeting of PJSC NCSP shareholders has approved the following decisions. 1. To approve the annual report for 2016 (unconsolidated). 2. To approve the annual financial accounts for 2016 (unconsolidated). 3. To approve the following distribution of profits for 2016: 3.1. To distribute the profits of the year 2016 in the amount of 40 689 144 851.09 rubles as follows; 3.2. To allocate 24 994 334 914.23 rubles for payment of dividend. 4. To approve the following amount, terms of payment, and record date for payment of the 2016 dividend, taking into account the dividend declared for the first quarter of 2016 in the amount of 1 000 000 431.28 rubles, and the dividend declared for the first half of 2016 - in the amount of 8 994 333 791.80 rubles: 4.1. To pay dividend for 2016 in the amount of 15 000 000 691.15 rubles in cash; 4.2. To determine the dividend per share as 0.7788237 rubles; 4.3. To establish the record date for registering shareholders eligible to receive the dividend for 2016 as 29 May 2017. Ex-dividend date for GDRs shall be one business day prior to the record date; 4.4. To pay dividend for 2016 to nominal holders from May 30 to June 13, 2017, and to other registered shareholders from May 30 to July 04, 2017. 5. To pay remuneration to members of the Board of Directors, except those in public service, in the amount of 40 000 rubles each. 6. To pay remuneration to members of the Audit Commission, except those in public service, in the amount of 12 000 rubles each. 7. To elect the following persons to the Board of Directors: 7.1. Sergey Andronov, Vice-President of Transneft; 7.2. Maksim Grishanin, First Vice-President of Transneft; 7.3. Leyla Mammad Zada, CEO of Summa Group; 7.4. Alexander Potapushin, Director at Novorossiysk Grain Plant; 7.5. Dmitry Pristanskov, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management; 7.6. Rashid Sharipov, Vice President of Transneft. PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors of consists of seven seats. Six Directors are elected, and the seventh Director is appointed by the Government of the Russian Federation under the golden share rule. Igor Levitin, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation, holds this seat currently. 8. To elect the following persons to the Audit Commission: 8.1. Ivan Dyachkov; 8.2. Tatiana Nesmeyanova. 8.3. Stanislav Popov; 8.4. Margarita Russkikh. 9. To approve Deloitte and Touche CIS as the auditor for 2017. *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 million and EBITDA $675.5 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: RAG TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4224 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 576931 24-May-2017

