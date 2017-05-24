

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd. (BG) climbed around 17 percent on Tuesday after the Swiss mining giant Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) confirmed that its agriculture joint venture has made an informal takeover approach. Bunge, meanwhile, said its not engaged in business combination talks with Glencore or its JV Glencore Agriculture Limited.



Following Bunge's response, its shares fell around 3 percent in the extended trading.



Both companies' responses were after a report from Wall Street Journal that stated that Glencore had made a takeover approach to Bunge. The proposed combination with Bunge is expected to give the Swiss miner a major presence in the U.S. agriculture market.



Noting the recent media speculation regarding its approach to Bunge, Glencore in a statement said that Glencore Agriculture, its agriculture joint venture with two Canadian pension funds, has made an informal approach to Bunge regarding a possible consensual business combination.



Glencore added that discussions may or may not materialise and that there is no certainty that any transaction will occur.



While responding to Glencore's statement, Bunge stated that it is committed to continuing to execute its global agri-foods strategy and pursuing opportunities for driving growth and value creation.



As per reports, Glencore and Bunge were in talks previously for a partnership in North America rather than a sale of Bunge.



Bunge Chief Executive Soren Schroder reportedly said earlier that the grain trading sector was ripe for consolidation and that the company was prepared to take the lead in any dealmaking.



Bunge shares settled on Tuesday at $81.70, up 16.6 percent. In the after hours trading, shares lost 3.37 percent to $78.95.



In London, Glencore shares are currently trading at 287.25 pence, down 1.61 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX