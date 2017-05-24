Return of the #1 top-grossing mobile shooter franchise

Zombie Gunship Survival, the new installment in the #1 top-grossing Zombie Gunship franchise has released globally on App Store for iPhone and iPad and on Google Play for Android devices.

Zombie Gunship Survival is a mobile shooter free to download with a user interface that will be familiar to FPS fans. Delivering a gritty, intense simulation in place of the arcade-shooter gameplay commonly found on mobile, the game puts players in direct control of the scenario-based action from the gunner seat of an AC-130 aircraft.

The story continues on from the IGN Editors' Choice Award winning Zombie Gunship, with players taking to the skies to wage war against the undead several months after the outbreak of a devastating zombie apocalypse. By protecting ground troops during risky scavenging missions and securing valuable resources, players must safeguard the future of humanity by building a remote airfield, which acts both as a shelter for survivors and a base for operations. But with unrelenting zombie attacks, players will need to unlock and upgrade over 30 different weapons from autocannons and rocket pods to rifles and submachine guns - to keep the hordes at bay.

Published by flaregames (Nonstop Chuck Norris, Nonstop Knight, Royal Revolt 2) and developed by Limbic (TowerMadness, Nuts!), Zombie Gunship Survival has been created by a top team of industry veterans including Jeff Miller (formerly Ubisoft, LucasArts) as Art Director, Eric Froemling (formerly Pixar) as Visual Effects Engineer, Constantine Hantzopoulos (formerly Looking Glass, Sega, Hasbro) and Borja Guillan (formerly PopCap Games) as Game Lead at flaregames.

"Redefining how gamers perceive shooters on mobile while successfully evolving a franchise that is loved by millions is no easy feat," said Klaas Kersting, flaregames CEO and founder. "With such an enormous amount of work invested during development, the final game is a true testament to the world-class skills of the team and the incredible 3D engine powering the experience."

"The Zombie Gunship franchise was designed to give the most demanding of audiences an interactive, realistic and immersive kind of gameplay that is rare on mobile," said Arash Keshmirian, Limbic's CEO and Creative Director. "The raw, awesome power of the AC-130 gunship, and our commitment to high production value drives an uncommonly visceral experience in Survival. We believe we've built an experience that millions of fans and new players alike will enjoy."

For more information, please visit: http://zombiegunship.com/en/

About the publisher, flaregames

flaregames is a fast-growing mobile game publisher and developer based in Germany, with its HQ in Karlsruhe and its development studios in Frankfurt (Keen Flare) and Tampere (Kopla Games). The company was founded in 2011 by Klaas Kersting, former CEO and founder of online games category leader Gameforge, and has raised $23 million in venture backing from investors such as Accel Partners and Deutsche Telekom Strategic Investments. Committed to working with world-class mobile game developers to create fun, high-quality, free-to-play games for smartphones and tablets, flaregames is best known for Nonstop Chuck Norris, Nonstop Knight and the Royal Revolt series.

About the developer, Limbic

Limbic is an independent entertainment company founded in 2008, and the creator of mobile games TowerMadness, Nuts!, and Zombie Gunship. The studio's award-winning debut title, TowerMadness, launched in 2009 innovating with a proprietary 3D engine and global cloud leaderboards. With craftsmanship and a commitment to improving the player's overall gaming experience, Limbic has won over a legion of dedicated fans across the world. In Summer 2011, Limbic launched two franchises, Nuts! and Zombie Gunship, both of which achieved Top-3 status on the App Store. Limbic's hit sequel TowerMadness 2 in 2014 was featured in the New York Times, and selected as App of the Week on the App Store. For the past two years, Limbic has been hard at work on its most ambitious project yet, Zombie Gunship Survival.

