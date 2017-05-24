Airbiquity To Showcase New OTAmatic' Product At TU-Automotive Detroit 2017

Company to Demo Connected Vehicle Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Update and Data Management Solution and Offer Expert Commentary

SEATTLE, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, will sponsor and participate in the world's largest automotive technology conference, TU-Automotive Detroit 2017, in Novi, Michigan on June 7-8. At the event, Airbiquity will provide demonstrations of its innovative new product, OTAmatic', an industry-leading over-the-air (OTA) solution that orchestrates and automates both software updates and data management for connected vehicles.

Airbiquity's OTAmatic solution eliminates the complexity of automotive OTA through reliable and secure orchestration and automation of multi-ECU software updates and data management-at scale. Designed and engineered specifically for automotive, the production-ready product can be purchased at the component level or as an end-to-end solution, and can be deployed in the Airbiquity cloud, leading public clouds, or on-premise customer data centers.

Bringing together over 3,000 automotive professionals to discuss the future of automotive innovation in the digital world, TU-Automotive Detroit has become the world's largest automotive technology conference. During the two-day event, Airbiquity will also participate in a panel discussion about the evolution of the auto industry, and how OEMs must continue adopting new software-based technology and services to keep their products relevant to consumers and well differentiated amongst competitors.

What: "Pivoting the Auto Industry: From Steel and Wheels to Silicon and Software"

When: June 8, 2:10-2:40PM EDT

Moderator: Jeffrey Hannah, Director, SBD North America

Participants:

Scott Frank , Vice President of Marketing, Airbiquity

, Vice President of Marketing, Airbiquity Ken Stewart , Chief Business & Technology Officer, Karma Automotive

, Chief Business & Technology Officer, Krish Inbarajan , Global Head of Connected Vehicles, Cisco-Jasper

, Global Head of Connected Vehicles, Cisco-Jasper Kurt Hoppe , Global Head of Innovation - Connected Car, General Motors

Airbiquity will sponsor the annual TU-Automotive Detroit Awards gala on June 6, which recognizes automotive telematics leaders pushing the industry forward through industry collaboration and innovative products and services.

Learn more about Airbiquity OTAmatic, or schedule an in-person demo at TU-Automotive Detroit 2017, contact sales@airbiquity.com.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo', and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers are deploying highly scalable, reliable, and manageable connected vehicle services meeting the safety, entertainment, and convenience needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

