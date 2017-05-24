Zhejiang Nashou Presents Green Pet and a Living Wall Planter - bringing green into your home

HANGZHOU, China, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Pet 2.0 is a soil-free hydroponic planter with an intelligent lighting system and water pump produced by Zhejiang Nashou Agriculture Science Development Co., Ltd.

The Smart Garden automatically adjuststo the light and water needs for plants at each stage of their development. Allconsumers need todo is pour water in the storage basin, add the plant capsules, plug it in and watchingthe plants to grow. You can grow 3 to 6 plants in this garden and they will love the 22 watts of high performance, energy efficient LED lighting. The LED lights are tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests. With ideal lighting and optimally balanced levels of water and nutrients, the plant growth cycle is twice as fast asother options.

Green Pet 2.1 and Green Pet 2.2

The Bud, including 2 different productsis a mini version of Green Pet with an interesting performance andconvenient functions. The first product with one plant hole looks like a bulb,that can be easilycarried, while the second one is very different. The most attractive point is thatitcan be placed everywhere because of the easyseparation of flowerpot and the base. Moreover, it has anaromatherapy function. The essential oil can be placed in the oil groove and will help provide a peaceful sleep.

Living Green Wall Planter- Bringinggreen into your home!

The combination of oil paintings and plants is the perfect fusion of art and nature. The plant box can be disassembled, with an optional DIY combination.Thereis a widevariety of plants that can be added, each will help purify the air. The living Green Wall Planter helps you "plant" a truegardenin your house.

Useful locations:

Hotels, department stores, high-end clubs, offices, corridors, conference rooms, living rooms, dining rooms and more.

