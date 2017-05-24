CRU Insight: Indian Auto Recycling Growth May Reduce Reliance on Steel Scrap Imports

LONDON, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

To reduce air pollution, the Indian government, following a series of other efforts, has issued a ban on the sale and registration of new vehicles not complying with emissions standards.These efforts are stimulating private sector investment in auto shredded plants, which has the potential to reduce Indian scrap imports in the near-term by over 30% compared to 2016.

To reduce air pollution, the Indian government, following a series of other efforts, has issued a ban on the sale and registration of new vehicles not complying with emissions standards.

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/Indian-Auto-Recycling-Growth

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU