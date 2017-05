OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate increased marginally in March, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up to 4.5 percent in March from 4.4 percent in December. Economists had expected a jobless rate of 4.3 percent for the month.



The rate for March indicates the average for February to April period and the December data reflects November to January period.



The number of unemployed people grew to 124,000 in March from 122,000 in December.



Employment rose by around 6,000 during December to March. The employment rate increased to 66.8 percent from 66.7 percent.



