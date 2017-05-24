EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: APN) ("APN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Osbaldo Zamora Vega as VP, Exploration.

Mr. Zamora has a B.Sc. in Geology from the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, an M.Sc. in Geochemistry from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and is currently a Ph.D. candidate in Economic Geology at the University of Alberta. He is conducting research on ore-formation processes in the Zacatecas Mining District, Mexico, a world-class silver mining district.

Mr. Zamora has 17 years of geological experience that ranges from precious metals exploration to mining, has worked for major companies such as PENOLES and Mauricio Hochschild as an exploration geologist, and participated actively in a drilling program that lead to the discovery of the Pinos Altos mine. He worked at La Cienega mine, a FRESNILLO PLC underground mine operation, performing underground mapping, grade control, planning and supervision of drilling programs, core logging, geological modeling, and reserve estimation. Additionally, he also has worked for junior companies including Continuum Resources Mexico in Oaxaca, Mexico, North Country Gold at the Three Bluffs project in Nunavut, Canada, and recently, for Altiplano Minerals Ltd on the generation of new projects.

CEO John Williamson stated, "I am very pleased to have Osbaldo join the Altiplano team as I have worked with him since 2010 on various projects (including Brilliant Mining's projects in Africa) and can attest to his strength of character, work ethic and ability to add value to all projects that he collaborates on. Importantly, he is able to maintain a balance between the science of geology and business which is an important balance to achieve when evaluating and advancing projects."

About Altiplano

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: APN) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.altiplanominerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Williamson, President and CEO

