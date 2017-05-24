-- BroadSoft and Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) win an Innovation Award from Global Telecom Business -- BroadSoft and MTS unified communications (UC) solution is recognized for its innovation in the Russian market -- Winners were announced at the Annual Global Telecom Business Summit and Awards on May 23rd in London



CRAWLEY, United Kingdom, 2017-05-24 00:07 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) a global market leader in cloud business software for unified communication, collaboration and contact center (UCaaS), accepted an innovation award with Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ("MTS") (NYSE:MBT) (MOEX:MTSS), at the Global Telecom Business awards in London last night. The award signifies innovation in the Russian market with a unified communications solution.



Leveraging the BroadSoft BroadWorks® call control platform and UC-One® suite of business applications, MTS has brought an innovative fixed-to-mobile convergence service to market named "Virtual PBX." Over 50,000 Russian businesses across numerous industry sectors have signed up to the service in the short time since the service's launch.



"The success of Virtual PBX is the result of close cooperation between two companies. BroadSoft provided MTS with extensive support throughout the deployment launches through training and consultancy, expertly helping execute this award-winning solution," said Vasyl Latsanych, Vice President for Strategy and Marketing, MTS. "Our strategic relationship with BroadSoft strengthens the MTS leadership position in the Russian corporate telecommunications market."



"We are honored to receive recognition from Global Telecom Business by winning this innovation award with MTS," said Marco Meier, Vice President, Germany and Eastern Europe, BroadSoft. "As one of Russia's largest telecommunications providers, MTS plays a critical role in driving world-leading technologies and services throughout the country."



About BroadSoft: BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com Twitter | LinkedIn | Work It!



About MTS Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ("MTS") (NYSE:MBT) (MOEX:MTSS), the leading telecommunications group in Russia and the CIS, provides a range of mobile and fixed-line communications services. We serve about 110 million mobile subscribers in Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, Turkmenistan, and Belarus, and about 9 million customers of fixed-line services, that include fixed voice, broadband internet, and pay-TV. To keep pace with evolving customer demand, MTS is redefining what telecommunications services are by offering innovative products beyond its core network-related businesses in various tech segments, including Big Data, financial and banking services, internet of things, OTT, cloud computing, systems integration and e-commerce. We leverage our market-leading retail network as a platform for customer services and sales of devices and accessories. For more information, please visit: www.mtsgsm.com.



Media Contacts: Niaobh Levestam, BroadSoft +44 7919605660 nlevestam@broadsoft.com