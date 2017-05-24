Workday Inc.: Southampton Football Club Doubles Up with Workday

Premier League Team to Shift Finance and HR to the Cloud

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - May 24, 2017) - Workday, Inc. (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309945&id=11774431&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb) (NYSE: WDAY (http://marketwire.com/news_room/stock?ticker=WDAY)), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309945&id=11774434&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fapplications%2ffinancial-management.html) and human resources (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309945&id=11774437&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fapplications%2fhuman-capital-management.html), today announced that Southampton Football Club (FC) (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309945&id=11774440&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fsouthamptonfc.com%2f), a member of the Premier League (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309945&id=11774443&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.premierleague.com%2f), has selected Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to help streamline finance and HR processes, including payroll, for playing and non-playing staff. With Workday, Southampton FC, nicknamed 'The Saints', will have a unified, cloud-based finance and HR system that will provide the entire organisation -- from HR and finance operations to ticketing and merchandising -- with visibility into real-time data required to make more informed decisions.

Faced with aging legacy finance and HR systems that could no longer support its current and future needs, Southampton FC selected Workday to support the club's strategic vision and ensure that its off-the-field infrastructure matches its performance on the field.

With Workday, Southampton FC will benefit from:

A single, cloud-based system to support finance and HR processes, helping reduce the time spent on manual data entry and freeing up time for employees to focus on more strategic initiatives, such as talent management.

Better control of and visibility into finance and HR data, including payroll information for both playing and non-playing staff.

A truly unified approach to finance and HR, with seamless integration into other core operations systems, such as the ticket office and merchandising functions, helping ensure the accuracy of financial performance from point of sale to reporting.

Improved financial and workforce planning with real-time insights that equip managers with the latest information on their people, and business leaders with clearer visibility into financial performance so they can make in-the-moment decisions regarding future investments.

Continuous innovation with Workday's development on a single code line (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309945&id=11774446&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fblogs.workday.com%2f5-ways-continuous-development-benefits-workday-customers%2f) delivered in the cloud, reducing the costs and time associated with upgrades on legacy systems.

Comments on the News

"Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM will help us improve our ability to achieve high quality, relevant, and timely financial and non-financial data, giving us greater confidence in our decision making regarding the club's future," commented Toby Steele, finance director, Southampton FC.

"Just as Southampton FC has made significant investments in our players, stadium, and facilities, ensuring we have the right technology to support our growth is imperative," said Matthew Reynolds, IT director, Southampton FC. "Moving HR and finance to Workday will not only allow us to digitise and standardise our key people and finance processes, but we now have a tool that we are confident will grow with us and meet our demands in the future."

"The Premier League is fast-paced and competitive, making it critical that member clubs like Southampton FC have access to real-time data so they can react more readily and strive to be the best," said Chano Fernandez, executive vice president, global field operations, Workday. "With Workday, Southampton FC will have a flexible technology foundation that will create greater efficiencies and provide better insights, helping set the club up for success as it looks to compete in Europe on a regular basis."

About Workday

Workday (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309945&id=11774449&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309945&id=11774452&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fapplications%2ffinancial-management.html) and human resources (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1309945&id=11774455&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fapplications%2fhuman-capital-management.html). Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2017. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc.

Media Contact:

Grant Currie

Workday

+44 7710 627009

Grant.Currie@Workday.com (mailto:Grant.Currie@Workday.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Workday Inc. via Globenewswire

