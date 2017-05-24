

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates plc (GPOR.L) Wednesday announced fiscal 2017 pre-tax loss of 139.4 million pounds compared to profit of 556.2 million pounds last year. On a per share basis loss was 40.8 pence compared to profit of 162.6 pence.



On European Public Real Estate Association or EPRA basis earnings per share climbed to 17.3 pence or 13.5 pence in the prior year.



The company reported a deficit of 136.9 million pounds from investment property, while it was surplus of 422.2 million pounds a year ago. EPRA NAV per share fell by 5.7% in the year.



Total revenue for the period declined to 121.9 million pounds from 128.8 million pounds a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company said its investment portfolio is well let, off low average rents and with significant reversionary potential. Its remaining committed development projects are already 65 percent pre-sold with strong interest in much of the balance. The exceptional, income producing,development pipeline is rich with opportunity, offering more than 1.6 million sq ft of flexible future growth potential, covering 40 percent of its existing portfolio.



