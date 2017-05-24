FlowForma and Appetite for Business Invite you to an Exclusive Compliance Seminar in London on May 30

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FlowForma and Appetite for Business in association with Microsoft UK are pleased to host a morning seminar on Meeting Regulatory Compliance, taking place on the 30th of May 2017 in Microsoft's Paddington office in London.

"We understand the pressure on organizations to meet regulatory compliance requirements, respond quickly to incident queries and report seamlessly, so we're pleased to invite Health & Safety, IT, Projects and Facilities Managers to attend our upcoming Incident Management and Risk Assessment Seminar hosted with Appetite for Business and Microsoft to learn how to tackle these challenges," said Neil Young, CEO, FlowForma.

Attendees will hear how an approach towards no code workflow supports organizations such as charities, sporting bodies, care homes and more to drive productivity and transparency, mitigate risk and ensure compliance. Real-time demonstrations and case studies will showcase how FlowForma Workflow customers have successfully replaced paper-based processes, all while reducing errors and increasing efficiency, without any coding.

The FlowForma team will demonstrate how the FlowForma no code BPM tool is the ideal tool for deploying processes to support compliancy such as incident management, complaints management, electronic vetting and risk assessment processes. Use cases will reveal the intuitiveness of this no code, logic only workflow tool and reveal how power users can build and publish processes to help meet regulatory compliance, with speed and flexibility, with little or no help from the IT department.

This is a free event but registration is compulsory. Secure your complementary place today to share your regulatory challenges, network with peers and get best practice advice from both FlowForma and Microsoft experts.

Seminar Details

When: Tuesday, 30th May 2017 from 9.30am to 1.30pm

Where: Old Bailey, Microsoft, 2 Kingdom Street Paddington, London

Who: Health & Safety, IT, Projects and Facilities Managers

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning BPM products that empower users to get work done, smarter and faster, on the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Microsoft Partner, with over 110,000 users across Europe, South Africa and North America. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information, visit http://www.flowforma.com

About Appetite for Business

Appetite for Business knows about people and technology and support organisations to bridge the gap between the two to provide business growth. Appetite for Business is a people-focused technology consultancy who support organizations to achieve cost savings and process improvements by understanding how employees engage and interact with technology.

Through a unique combination of knowledge and innovative approaches using technology and controlling your documents within those systems Appetite for Business have developed solutions which deliver significant value.