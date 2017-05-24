

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday after the Trump administration unveiled its first budget proposal and Moody's Investors Services downgraded China's long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings, saying its debt levels are likely to increase further in the years ahead.



A surge in U.S. Treasury yields helped the dollar rebound from 6-1/2-month lows against its major peers, while oil prices rose for a fifth straight session ahead of OPEC's key meeting Thursday. The world's major oil countries are likely to extend production cuts for another nine months after Iraq backed an extension.



The FOMC minutes for the May 2-3 FOMC meeting are due later in the day, with investors looking for signs whether the Fed will lift rates in June.



Chinese stocks ended little changed on worries about the state of the economy after Moody's downgraded China's credit rating for the first time since 1989.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index reversed early losses to end marginally higher at 3,064.08. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was also marginally higher at 25,418 in late trade.



Japanese shares rose notably to hit a one-week high as the yen's fall against the dollar lifted export-oriented shares and banking stocks also benefited from a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.



The Nikkei average climbed 129.70 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 19,742.98, the highest level since May 17. The broader Topix index closed 0.63 percent higher at 1,575.11.



Sony, Panasonic, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Honda Motor rose 1-2 percent. Toshiba jumped as much as 8.4 percent on reports that Western Digital and its partners have offered ¥2 trillion ($17.8 billion) to buy its chip unit.



Australian shares seesawed before closing marginally higher as gains in the healthcare and energy sectors offset losses among mining and utility stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index and the broader All Ordinaries index both rose about 0.15 percent to close at 5,769 and 5,811.50, respectively.



Energy majors Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search and Origin Energy eked out modest gains as oil prices extended overnight gains on industry data showing a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. Testing services provider ALS soared nearly 13 percent on posting turnaround results for fiscal 2017.



Falling iron ore futures pulled down miners, with BHP Billiton losing 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto declining 1.3 percent, while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group tumbled 4.8 percent.



Banks closed mostly lower. Gold miners Evolution, Newcrest, Northern Star and Regis Resources lost 2-5 percent after gold prices fell overnight.



SurfStitch shares were placed in a trading halt after it has been sued by disgruntled shareholders in a $100 million class action. Sigma Healthcare plunged 31 percent after the company said it is exploring legal action against a pharmacy chain.



Seoul stocks rose for a fourth consecutive session to close at a fresh record high after the Trump administration's 2018 budget proposal released Tuesday showed trillions of dollars of cuts to federal spending and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he hoped to get tax reform passed by the end of the year. The benchmark Kospi rose 5.60 points or 0.24 percent to 2,317.34.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 37.08 points or 0.50 percent to 7,421.78, with Contact Energy, Metro Performance Glass and Tower climbing 2-5 percent.



New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$578 million in April, Statistics New Zealand said - representing 12 percent of exports. The headline figure beat forecasts for a surplus of NZ$267 million following the NZ$332 million surplus in March.



The Taiwan Weighted rose 0.4 percent, shrugging off a government report, which showed that the country's industrial output declined for the first time in nine months in April.



India's Sensex was marginally lower in choppy trade and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.6 percent while Malaysia's KLSE Composite was rising 0.4 percent and Singapore's Straits Timex index was up 0.2 percent.



U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as a surge in bond yields lifted banking stocks and investors shrugged off mixed economic readings on the housing market, manufacturing and services sectors. The Dow and the S&P 500 rose about 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 0.1 percent.



