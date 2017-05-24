

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Kingfisher Plc (KGF.L) were declining around 7 percent in the morning trading in London after the home improvement retailer reported Wednesday weak sales in its first quarter on a constant currency and like-for-like basis amid continued weaker sales in France. On a reported basis, total sales increased from last year.



The company further said it remains on track to deliver Year 2 strategic milestones.



In its trading update, Kingfisher reported first-quarter total Group sales of 2.86 billion pounds, an increase of 5.0 percent from prior year, on reported basis. In constant currency, sales were down 0.9 percent. Like-for-like or LFL sales were down 0.6 percent reflecting continued weaker sales in France and some business disruption from ONE Kingfisher plan.



In UK & Ireland, total sales increased 1.5 percent to 1.27 billion pounds, and LFL sales grew 3.5 percent reflecting continued strong Screwfix performance and modest price inflation.



B&Q UK & Ireland sales dropped 4.6 percent on a reported basis, but gained 0.5 percent on LFL basis.Screwfix sales climbed 20.3 percent on a reported basis, while LFL sales were up 12.6 percent, driven by its digital capability, new and extended ranges and new outlets.



In France, total sales increased 3.8 percent to 1.09 billion pounds, while LFL sales fell 5.5 percent. Castorama LFL sales fell 4.3 percent, and Brico Dépôt LFL sales declined 6.8 percent. The company noted that sales for the home improvement market were down about 1 percent in the first quarter.



In other international region, total sales climbed 18.4 percent on a reported basis with strong growth in Poland and Russia. LFL sales edged up 0.7 percent.



Véronique Laury, CEO, said, 'Strong performance in Screwfix and Poland continues, though performance in France remains weak. In addition, we are experiencing some business disruption given the volume of change, as we clear old ranges, remerchandise new ranges and continue the roll out of our unified IT platform. However, we are on track to deliver our Year 2 strategic milestones.'



In London, Kingfisher shares were trading at 335.99 pence, down 6.5 percent.



