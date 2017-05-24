

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 23-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,381,783.97 10.6532



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,605,731.96 14.5576



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 789,184.44 17.4784



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,376,761.74 16.5023



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 23/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,657,063.79 10.2416



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,996,010.56 10.242



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,995,232.61 13.4438



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 299,743.09 14.2735



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,216,064.82 16.9841



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,615,302.11 17.1341



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 10,910,217.77 11.9891



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 54,023,546.05 17.948



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,398,275.82 19.4496



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,472,020.59 17.9936



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,573,094.39 14.8405



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 23/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 312,961.18 14.9029



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,325,350.34 15.9681



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,333,638.13 18.5228



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,308,002.47 16.3688



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,359,247.71 10.6473



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,293,025.14 18.4691



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 301,082.77 18.8177



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,714,419.90 18.8577



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 23/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,158,312.74 16.8443



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 437500 USD 7,369,267.46 16.844



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 23/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,604,127.08 13.8848



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,284,433.65 17.5417



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,019,490.71 15.0075



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,115,367.98 10.1921



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,073,441.58 17.9012



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 168,268,972.30 14.9572



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 238,943.51 15.9296



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,920,494.47 5.8577



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 48,147,376.14 18.5182



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,024,528.04 15.762



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 907,872.08 13.9673



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,549,012.58 17.459



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 296,111.65 18.507



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,631,336.67 18.6222



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,205,044.14 18.9066



