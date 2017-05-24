ICON Regeneron recognised for demonstrating successful collaboration between pharma CRO

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading science-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions, have won the Partnership in Clinical Research award at the 2017 PharmaTimes International Clinical Researcher of the Year Awards, which took place in London on 18th May. The companies were represented by Agnieszka Szpineta of ICON and Jacquie Kuritzky of Regeneron.

Designed to challenge, recognise and reward the talent and passion of industry and academic researchers, the PharmaTimes International Clinical Researcher of the Year Awards is the only global competition that tests the competencies and skills of clinical research professionals in a real-life challenge against their peers. Entrants in 2017 came from 48 different countries and were subject to a rigorous 3-step entry process, judged by a panel of senior industry leaders. With a co-operation that started in 2010, the project management professionals from ICON and Regeneron were judged to have demonstrated the best skills and collaborative qualities for successful partnerships. The Partnership in Clinical Research Award is the second PharmaTimes award that ICON has won in 2017. In April, two ICON CRAs won awards in the US Clinical Researcher of the Year competition.

Commenting on the award, ICON Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Steve Cutler, said: "We are very proud to receive further industry recognition for having the best skills, expertise and collaborative qualities that drive successful clinical research partnerships. We work hard to ensure the continuous development of our people and in promoting a culture that is based on teamwork, trust and a commitment to helping our customers solve complex development challenges. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Regeneron and to helping them bring to market medicines that will improve the lives of patients with cancer, chronic pain, cardiovascular disease and skin disorders.

Bari Kowal, Head of Global Clinical Operations at Regeneron, stated, "Regeneron is pleased to receive this recognition together with ICON. As a science-driven biotechnology company, Regeneron has been dedicated and passionate for nearly 30 years to cultivate an innovative and collaborative approach to drug development. We maintain a priority and commitment to preserving an environment that empowers people to feel invested and proud of what we are hoping to accomplish. Our collaboration with ICON has been extremely successful to date and represents an exciting synergy to turn ground breaking science into medicines that have the potential to bring new hope to patients with a range of serious diseases."

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 87 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 12,300 employees. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

