Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor/Sensing (DFOS) Market Report 2017 - Increasing Growth Opportunities in the Oil & Gas Sector - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor/Sensing (DFOS) Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global distributed fiber optic sensor market size is expected to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2025. Distributed fiber optic sensors are used in a wide range of application sectors such as oil & gas, infrastructure development, civil engineering, and power & utility.

The demand from the civil engineering vertical and the increasing growth opportunities in the oil & gas sector are driving the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Optical inspection equipment manufacturers are concentrating on ensuring DFOS sensors' capability of working in a challenging environment. Associated innovation arenas are infrastructure, architecture, and assessment capability.

Numerous challenges and the consistencies and technological complexities that incur in optical inspection process are restricting the market growth. The auxiliary encounters of a DFOS equipment include repairs, reliability challenges, and rework problems. New product developers and visionaries aim to dominate the technology segment by providing exclusive technology offerings and value differentiation.

The growing penetration of the fiber optics technology is encouraging manufacturers and suppliers to invest in research & development for introducing better products. They are optimizing their production processes and regulating efficiencies & prices to curb all other alternatives of the fiber optics technology. As the production & installation processes of DFOS products are reasonably costly, researchers are focusing on developing dependable and competitively priced optic inspection products.

Companies Mentioned

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

OFS Fitel, LLC

Qinetiq Group PLC

Omnisens SA

Brugg Kabel AG

Luna Innovations Incorporated

AP Sensing GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Outlook



4 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5skctp/distributed_fiber

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716