Toluna named official survey partner for Cannes Lions, at the International Festival of Creativity

LONDON, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Toluna, leading provider of on-demand, real-time digital consumer insights, today announcedit is the official survey partner for Cannes Lions 2017. The partnership will run throughout the International Festival of Creativity, taking place between the 17-24th June in Cannes, France. Toluna's real-time, digital insights platform, QuickSurveys will be used to administer the surveys, and provide real-time reporting and insight to attendees.

The partnership will see Toluna working closely with the Cannes Lions content team on the creation of daily interactive surveys for the 15,000 people from 100 countries who are due to attend the festival in 2017.

The surveys will provide insights into the thoughts and reactions of the creatives and brands attending the exceptional Cannes Lions talks, events and debates.

The festival is now in its 64th year and hosts the most innovative and inspired minds from the international creative sector. The festival also attracts senior global brand and business leaders across the healthcare, entertainment, advertising and communications spectrum.

Commenting on the partnership, Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna said:

"We are delighted to be the official survey partner at Cannes Lions. The festival is globally renowned for showcasing the best in creative talent, the work displayed at Cannes is game changing and we're excited to see the results of the surveys we're running. Toluna helps brands across the globe to innovate, test new concept and creation by immersing with consumers in real time through surveys and communities. We are perfectly aligned with Cannes Lion. We're thrilled to have the opportunity for such a diverse group of people to understand the power of real-time insight, and experience Toluna's real-time digital insight platform, QuickSurveys for themselves."

Jose Papa Managing Director Cannes Lions said:

"We are really excited to welcome Toluna on board as our official survey partner for Cannes Lions 2017 and are very much looking forward to collaborating during this year's festival in June."

About Toluna

Toluna is a leading provider of real-time digital consumer insights, and empowers companies to brainstorm ideas, uncover new business opportunities and answer their questions in real-time.

Toluna is transforming the way marketing decisions are made by bringing consumers and brands together via the world's largest social voting community of millions of members across 68 countries.

This real-time access to consumers is coupled with its state-of-the-art, market research survey and analytics platform. Toluna has 21 offices in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and MENAP. For more information, please visit http://www.toluna-group.com/

About Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

The International Festival of Creativity, also known as Cannes Lions, is the world's leading celebration of creativity in communications and encompasses Lions Health, Lions Innovation and Lions Entertainment. Founded in 1954, the Festival takes place every June in Cannes, France. As the most prestigious international annual advertising and communications awards, over 43,000 entries from all over the world are showcased and judged at the Festival.

The eight-day Festival is the only truly global meeting place for professionals working in advertising and communications. A community of 15,000 attendees from nearly 100 countries attend eight days of workshops, exhibitions, screenings, master classes and high-profile seminars presented by renowned worldwide industry leaders.

Winning companies receive the highly coveted Lion trophy, a global benchmark of creative excellence, for Creative Data, Creative Effectiveness, Cyber, Design, Digital Craft, Direct, Film, Film Craft, Glass: The Lion for Change, Health & Wellness, Innovation, Entertainment, Media, Mobile, Music, Outdoor, Pharma, PR, Print & Publishing, Product Design, Promo & Activation, Radio, Titanium and Integrated Lions. The Festival is also the only truly global meeting place for advertisers, advertising and communication professionals. Cannes Lions is an Ascential event. www.canneslions.com