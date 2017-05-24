Construction on the 12 MW solar facility started in February. The plant will be owned and operated by French renewable energy company Quadran.

Quadran, a French renewable energy developer born from the merging of Aerowatt and JMB Énergie, has energized a 12 MW PV power plant in Boulouparis in New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the southwest Pacific Ocean.

Construction of the Hélio Boulouparis solar project began in February of this year. The local government said that, through this new installation, power generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...