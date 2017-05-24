Newtown, PA, USA (ots) - At booth stand A3.231 during the 2017 Intersolar Europe conference in Munich, Germany, Morningstar Corporation will be showcasing its complete portfolio of solar charge controllers, inverters and accessories including the new EcoPulse http://ots.de/wzR8u and ProStar Gen3 http://ots.de/8YLIu.



The EcoPulse is a pulse width modulation (PWM) controller that belongs to the Morningstar Essential Series http://ots.de/Bu6xG of products which provide essential off-grid battery charging functions for the following off-grid solar applications in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and South America:



- Cabins and residential - Rural electrification - RV, caravans, and boating



The third generation ProStar is a PWM controller that belongs to the Morningstar Professional Series http://ots.de/BXnOQ of products that provide network connectivity, data monitoring, or additional capabilities and product certifications for the following global industrial/consumer applications:



- Telecommunications - Oil & Gas sites - Commercial lighting, traffic, and railroad - Surveillance and monitoring - Consumer applications that require additional capabilities or certifications



Morningstar's products are critical for supplying remote power to medical clinics, schools, homes, boats, streetlights, and industrial sites that are not connected to the electric grid. Millions of people rely on Morningstar, and every year new and existing off-grid applications are created and developed to provide additional clean energy sources for consumers, companies, governments, and nonprofit organizations.



Since 1993, Morningstar has been a world-leading supplier of solar controllers and inverters with a strong track record of dependable, high quality products. For more information, please visit www.morningstarcorp.com.



