Indonesia Halal Hair Care (Halal Shampoo, Hair Color, Conditioners, Hair Oil) Market Potential Analyses & Insights, Trends & Dynamics, Competitive Landscape And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Indonesia Halal Hair Care Market Analysis By Product (Halal Shampoo, Hair Color, Conditioners, Hair Oil), Market Potential Analyses & Insights, Trends & Dynamics, Competitive Landscape And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The Indonesia halal haircare market is estimated to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2025

Increasing preference among the Islamic population regarding ethical consumption of beauty products has contributed largely to industry growth in recent years.

Additionally, rising demand for organic and vegan-friendly products by the consumers owing to increasing awareness regarding the detrimental impacts of chemical-based products has also driven more positive outlook for halal products in the region and across the globe.

Indonesia also proposed a law stating that all products must be halal certified by 2019. This has created huge potential for these personal care products, encouraging numerous multinational cosmetic brands to launch certified products. Expanding middle-class population and their willingness to pay premium prices for quality products has also had a positive influence on industry growth as well.



The demographic structure of the country, comprising of over 60% youth, has proved beneficial for importers and manufacturers of hair care products. Young people are attracted to innovative products as they support their ethical beliefs & changing lifestyles. Labels such as organic, animal cruelty-free, and vegan are not only influencing the Islamic, but also the overall population in the country.



Shampoos were the dominant product category in 2015, with over 33% of the revenue share in 2015 and expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. Hijab-wearing women often face issues such as dandruff, hair-fall and limp, dull, lifeless hair, which are being targeted using specific shampoos containing natural ingredients.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Conditioners are expected to experience highest growth with a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. Conditioners specially catering to issues regarding covered hair, by improving volume and bounce for flat tresses are expected to drive segment growth.

increasing fashion consciousness and entry of multinational companies with extensive product portfolios has also driven growth in the color segment. Men are also latching onto coloring trends, leading to an increase in demand for halal-certified colors with low synthetic content.

Key players include Unilever, Loreal, Procter & Gamble, Clara International, Wardah, Sariayu Cosmetics, Iba Halal and Saaf Skincare among others

Unilever recently signed a partnership with New York based Francesca Fusco for the launch of Sunsilk Clean & Fresh in order to target women wearing hijabs on a regular basis

