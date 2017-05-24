Hotel Rates in Bristol and Bath Skyrocket for UEFA Champions League Final - Cheaprooms.co.uk

LONDON, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hoteliers in Bristol and Bath are poised to benefit from the final of the 2017 UEFA Champions League, which takes place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday 3 June.

According to a survey by Cheaprooms.co.uk, hotels in the two UK destinations, both of which are located within 60 miles of Cardiff, are increasing their rates by up to 400% for the prestigious event.

With National Rail putting on extra trains that will run until 2am the morning after the final, both Bristol and Bath are expected to attract the custom of a number of fans attending the match. Hotels in Cardiff have been fully booked for a number of weeks, leaving supporters of Real Madrid and Juventus - the two competing teams - having to look elsewhere for their accommodation.

But even in Bristol and Bath, visitors are advised to book quickly. In Bristol, less than 10% of hotels still have available rooms for the weekend of the final (2 - 4 June) and their rates may well rise even further in the days before the match. On average, they are currently charging 178% more than their standard rates, while some are hiking their rates by as much as 400%.

For example, the Hampton by Hilton Bristol Airport is charging £789 for a two-night stay, an increase of over 250% on their regular rates. Meanwhile, DoubleTreeby Hilton Bristol North is asking for £1,258 for two nights in a deluxe king room, almost 400% more than on a regular weekend.

In Bath availability remains a little higher, with roughly 20% of hotels still offering rooms. Cost has also stayed more affordable, with most hotels increasing their prices by 123% compared with their standard rates.

For the full results of the survey, visithttp://www.cheaprooms.co.uk/press/clfinal17.html

