Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-24 11:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fingrid Oyj Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting, 24 May 2017, at 12:20 EET



Fingrid Oyj's Annual General Meeting was held today, 24 May 2017, in Helsinki. The AGM approved the financial statements for 2016 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability.



The AGM elected Fingrid Oyj's Board of Directors for the term that ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Juhani Järvi continues as Chair of the Board of Directors. The other board members are Juha Majanen, (Vice Chair), Anu Hämäläinen, Sanna Syri and Esko Torsti. A more detailed presentation of the board members is available on the company's website.



The AGM decided to pay a dividend of EUR 37,536.09 for each Series A share and EUR 16,038.49 for each Series B share, for a total of EUR 97,999,992.05.



PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, which appointed Heikki Lassila, APA, as the principal auditor, was elected as the auditor of the company.



Further information: Jukka Ruusunen, CEO, tel. +358 (0)30 395 5140 or +358 (0)40 593 8428 Jan Montell, CFO, tel. +358 (0)30 395 5213 or +358 (0)40 592 4419