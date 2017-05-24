$103.8 Billion Growth Opportunities in Global Small Diameter Pipe Market, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in Global Small Diameter Pipe Market" report to their offering.

The global small diameter pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $103.8 billion by 2021 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2016 to 2021.

Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2021 by material (metal pipe, plastic pipe, concrete pipe, FRP pipe and others), application (potable water pipe, wastewater pipe, oil and gas pipe, industrial application pipe, and others), diameter (0 to 5 inches, 6 to 10 inches, and 11 to 15 inches), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (ROW)

The future of global small diameter pipe market looks good with opportunities in potable water and wastewater pipe, oil and gas, and industrial pipe segments. The major drivers for market growth are increasing urban population, construction and infrastructure development, and recovery in oil and gas industry.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the small diameter pipe industry include the increasing use of premium and technically advanced with high efficient small diameter pipes and development of multilayer material in small diameter pipes.

Small diameter pipe companies profiled in this market include United States Steel Corp., Tenaris SA, Vallourec SA, OAO TMK, and ArcelorMittal SA are among the major suppliers of small diameter pipe.

On the basis of comprehensive research, the author forecasts that plastic pipe segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global small diameter pipe market, the metal pipe segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and by volume. High strength, rigidity, and pressure tolerance in expanding oil and gas, water, and wastewater pipe applications are the major driving forces that would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to infrastructure development, and construction of new pipelines.

The study includes small diameter pipe market size and forecast for the global small diameter pipe market through 2022 segmented by material, application, diameter type, and region, as follows:

Small diameter pipe market by Material [Volume (Million Tons) and Value ($ Billion) from 2010 to 2021]:

- Metal Pipe

- Plastic Pipe

- Concrete Pipe

- FRP Pipe

- Others

Small diameter pipe market by Application [Value ($ Billion) from 2010 to 2021]:

- Potable Water Pipe

- Wastewater Pipe

- Oil and Gas Pipe

- Industrial Pipe

- Others

Small diameter pipe market by Diameter Type [Value ($ Billion) from 2010 to 2021]:

- 0 to 5 Inches

- 6 to 10 Inches

- 11 to 15 Inches

Small diameter pipe market by Region [Volume (Million Tons) and Value ($ Million) from 2010 to 2021]:

- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- ROW

