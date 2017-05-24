Government officials from the state of Uttar Pradesh have met with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy representatives to discuss development opportunity in Rajasthan, eyeing October 2018 commissioning date.

The runaway success of the Bhadla Phase-III and Phase-IV Solar Park in Rajasthan has prompted officials working for the government of Uttar Pradesh to propose the development of an additional 750 MW solar project in the state, reports Mercom Capital Group.

Recently concluded, the Bhadla Phase-III Solar Park auction saw tariffs reach a record low of INR 2.44/kWh ($0.037/kWh), which piqued the interest of Uttar Pradesh's ...

