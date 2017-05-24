

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed on Wednesday as gains in energy stocks were offset by losses in the mining sector.



Automakers also turned broadly lower after the U.S. government filed a suit against Fiat Chrysler, accusing the Italian carmaker of using illegal software to fake emission results on its diesel vehicles.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.1 percent at 392.35 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.1 percent, while the German DAX was declining 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.1 percent.



Fiat Chrysler lost about 1 percent, while BMW, Daimler and Peugeot declined 1-3 percent.



Mining stocks followed copper prices lower after Moody's Investors Services downgraded China's long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings, saying its debt levels are likely to increase further in the years ahead.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell about 1 percent. Glencore today confirmed earlier reports that its agriculture unit has made an informal approach to U.S. grains trader Bunge.



Shares of Kingfisher plunged more than 6 percent after the home improvement retailer reported weak sales in its first quarter on a constant currency and like-for-like basis amid continued weaker sales in France.



British telecom major Vodafone Group rose about 1 percent as it announced an agreement to combine mobile operator Vodafone Malta Ltd. and Malta-based cable, broadband and pay TV provider Melita.



Retailer Marks and Spencer rose over 1 percent despite reporting a 64 percent drop in annual profits following a costly business overhaul.



In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to continue its rising trend in June on the back of further improvement in expectations on income and economy, results of a survey by the GfK market research group showed.



The forward-looking headline index rose to 10.4 points from 10.2 points in May, defying expectations for an unchanged reading.



The minutes for the May 2-3 FOMC meeting are due later in the day, with investors looking for signs on whether the Fed will lift rates in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX