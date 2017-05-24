

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation accelerated marginally in April, after easing in the previous two months, data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Producer prices climbed 5.9 percent year-over-year in April, just above the 5.8 percent rise in March.



Among components, energy prices grew the most by 15.7 percent annually in April. Excluding the same, producer price inflation held steady at 2.8 percent.



Prices of intermediate goods advanced 4.1 percent and those of consumer goods went up by 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices showed no variations in April, following a 1.0 percent decrease in the preceding month.



