Automotive OEMs Prefer a Hybrid Approach to Power C-ITS

Solution combining 802.11p and cellular will dominate in the short term and spark growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Mobility team

LONDON, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The growing demand for road safety and efficient mobility is driving the adoption of cooperative intelligent transportation solutions (C-ITS). A key enabler of C-ITS is Vehicle-to-X (V2X) communication. It supports the exchange of information between vehicles, infrastructure and other road users, such as pedestrians. Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication is enabled using 802.11p (DSRC or ITS-G5) or cellular technology. 802.11p is a proven technology; however, it is not future proof. Cellular promises advanced features, but they are relatively unproven.

"Early adopters are expected to take up a hybrid solution to enable C-ITS, which is expected to transition to a purely cellular-based solution in the long-term," said Mobility Analyst Siddhanth Kumaramanickavel. "Automotive OEMs prefer to provide consumers with 'Day 1' or immediate use cases. V2V and V2I (vehicle to infrastructure) technologies require sufficient proliferation to yield benefits."

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Market, recent research from Frost & Sullivan's Automotive & Transportation Growth Partnership Service program, provides a detailed look at V2X projects in the pilot testing stage in the US and various European countries. The study explores growth opportunities for OEMs such as Audi, Daimler, Toyota, and Cadillac, and technology vendors such as Savari, Cohda, Commsignia, Kapsch and Arada Systems.

Initiatives such as setting up a C-ITS corridor across Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, and the Ann Arbor Safety project, demonstrate that countries are proactively shifting from the traditional dissemination of information to a cooperative environment, where two vehicles can directly communicate with each other.

"Governments investing in V2X are expected to see clear gains in the reduced consumption of fossil fuels leading to lower emissions," explains Kumaramanickavel. "Similarly, telecom providers see a lucrative opportunity to extend their presence in the automotive segment."

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Market

MC57-18

