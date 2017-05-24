Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Fingrid Oyj / Miscellaneous Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Fingrid Oyj 24-May-2017 / 11:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-24 11:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fingrid Oyj Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting, 24 May 2017, at 12:20 EET Fingrid Oyj's Annual General Meeting was held today, 24 May 2017, in Helsinki. The AGM approved the financial statements for 2016 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. The AGM elected Fingrid Oyj's Board of Directors for the term that ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Juhani J?f¤rvi continues as Chair of the Board of Directors. The other board members are Juha Majanen, (Vice Chair), Anu H?f¤m?f¤l?f¤inen, Sanna Syri and Esko Torsti. A more detailed presentation of the board members is available on the company's website. The AGM decided to pay a dividend of EUR 37,536.09 for each Series A share and EUR 16,038.49 for each Series B share, for a total of EUR 97,999,992.05. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, which appointed Heikki Lassila, APA, as the principal auditor, was elected as the auditor of the company. Further information: Jukka Ruusunen, CEO, tel. +358 (0)30 395 5140 or +358 (0)40 593 8428 Jan Montell, CFO, tel. +358 (0)30 395 5213 or +358 (0)40 592 4419 The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Fingrid Oyj Finland ISIN: XS0113638653 Category Code: MSC TIDM: BR96 Sequence No.: 4227 End of Announcement EQS News Service 577037 24-May-2017

