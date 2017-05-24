Fitch Ratings has been recognised as the Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds at this year's Global Capital magazine awards, building on its second place finish last year.

Ian Linnell, President of Fitch Ratings (Photo: Business Wire)

Now in its 30th anniversary year, Global Capital is a leading publication for the international capital markets. Its annual awards are based on votes from investors, bankers and issuers around the world.

"This award from such a well-regarded publication by the investor community underlines the market recognition of our emerging market analysis, commentary and broader outreach to key market participants," said Ian Linnell, President of Fitch Ratings.

Fitch rates over 8,000 emerging market entities across all the major asset classes. Find out more at: https://www.fitchratings.com/site/emergingmarkets

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com

