Infinity Energy S.A. - Directorate Change

London, May 24
Infinity Energy S.A.
("Infinity Energy" or the "Company")
Directorate Change
Infinity Energy announces that Bruce Vandenberg will step down from the Board with effect from 31 May 2017 in order to pursue other business interests.
John Killer, Chairman of Infinity Energy, commented, "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Bruce for the invaluable contribution he has made to the Company over many years. The Board wishes Bruce all the very best for the future with his other business endeavours."
