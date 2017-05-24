sprite-preloader
Infinity Energy S.A. - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, May 24

Infinity Energy S.A.
("Infinity Energy" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Infinity Energy announces that Bruce Vandenberg will step down from the Board with effect from 31 May 2017 in order to pursue other business interests.

John Killer, Chairman of Infinity Energy, commented, "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Bruce for the invaluable contribution he has made to the Company over many years. The Board wishes Bruce all the very best for the future with his other business endeavours."

For further information, please contact:

Infinity Energy S.A.
Gerwyn Williams
Tel: +44 7889 677 397
Nomad
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Sandy Jamieson / James Caithie

Tel: +44 207 213 0880
Joint-Broker
WH Ireland Limited
Paul Shackleton / Nick Prowting

Tel: +44 207 220 1666
Joint-Broker
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Eran Zucker / Lucy Williams

Tel: +44 20 7469 0930

© 2017 PR Newswire