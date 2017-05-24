SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Securonix announced today that Network Products Guide, a leading technology research and advisory guide, has named the company winner of five awards in the 12th Annual 2017 IT World Awards®.

The Securonix big data security analytics platform SNYPR was named gold winner for Best New Products and Services, and a winner for Best Threat Detection and Solutions.

"Securonix continues to steer the security market with the most powerful cybersecurity threat prediction and detection capabilities. We're disrupting the legacy SIEM market with cutting-edge security analytics that more effectively predict, detect and respond to threats in real time. It's an honor to be recognized for our innovation in this space by the IT World judges," said Sachin Nayyar, CEO of Securonix.

SNYPR is a big data security analytics platform that predicts, prevents and responds to threats using advanced behavior analytics and machine learning. It combines the user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) that Securonix is known for with log management, next-generation SIEM, case management and fraud detection in a comprehensive, end-to-end platform that can be deployed in its entirety or in flexible, modular components. SNYPR has been recognized by the leading analyst firms as the most sophisticated and mature example of security analytics and next-gen SIEM.

Securonix was also awarded Gold for Best Overall IT Company of the Year, Sachin Nayyar was named Chief Executive Officer of the Year and Tanuj Gulati was honored as a Chief Technology Officer of the Year.

