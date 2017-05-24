SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Cyphort Inc. today introduced the Quilt Security Ecosystem, a technology integration program consisting of more than 30 security and networking vendors working with Cyphort to create a seamless, integrated security fabric for customers. Quilt members exchange relevant information between their products and Cyphort's Anti-SIEM, an open software platform that combines advanced threat detection, analytics, and mitigation capabilities to strengthen security and accelerate incident response for mid and large sized organizations.

"The analytics engine within the Anti-SIEM ingests security event and log data from Quilt partners, which is then correlated with our own threat detection intelligence to provide customers with a consolidated timeline view of all events related to each security incident," explained Franklyn Jones, Chief Marketing Officer at Cyphort. "We then use the mitigation features of the Anti-SIEM to automatically create updated policies that strengthen the tools of Quilt partners so they can prevent similar threats in the future."

One of the Quilt vendors leveraging this two-way information exchange is Carbon Black (Waltham, MA) with its CB Endpoint Security Platform. "The widely deployed joint solution from Cyphort and Carbon Black empowers customers with maximum visibility in their environments," said Jim Raine, Carbon Black's Director of Technology Alliances. "Now, as Cyphort delivers an innovative SIEM alternative, customers can correlate detections from multiple sources, empowering response teams to pinpoint what needs immediate attention."

Another Quilt vendor working with Cyphort is Bradford Networks (Boston, MA), a leading provider of security automation and orchestration solutions. "Through our integration with Cyphort's Anti-SIEM and its threat detection technology, we can automatically isolate endpoint devices known to be compromised, restricting their access and movement," said Frank Andrus, CTO at Bradford Networks. "The joint solution brings visibility and automated policy-based control to every device that is on the network, whether the device is a guest's laptop or an IoT device such as a security camera."

In total, Cyphort has integration with more than 30 vendors across multiple product categories, including endpoint security, firewalls, IPS, SWG, CASB, and NAC, as well as various network infrastructure products. In addition, the Anti-SIEM can integrated with existing SIEMs to provide critical advanced threat detection and analytics capabilities, or it can operate as a SIEM on its own.

About the Anti-SIEM

The Anti-SIEM is a distributed software platform that begins with a focus on threat detection, by ingesting raw data from web, email, and lateral spread traffic, as well as log and event data from a variety of other security tools in the network. All information is fed into its analytics engine, which uses machine learning and behavioral analysis technologies to first identify advanced threats, then correlate all related alerts and log events from other sources, and finally add user/host identify information. The Anti-SIEM then presents analysts with a consolidated timeline view of the entire security incident, showing the threat and all related events over time, as well as progression through the cyber kill chain. The entire process takes as little as 15 seconds.

About Cyphort

Cyphort, Inc. is a security software company providing mid- and large-size enterprise customers with innovative security analytics for advanced threat defense. The solution is built with an open architecture that integrates with existing security tools to discover and contain the advanced threats that bypass the first line of security defense in an organization. Based in Santa Clara, California, the company was founded in 2011, is privately-held, and distributes its software through direct sales and channel partners across North America and international markets. Learn more at www.cyphort.com.

