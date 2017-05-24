NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 24, 2017) - InvestingChannel, the premier provider of digital media technology solutions to financial publishers and marketers, announced today the latest addition to its ExactMatch suite of products, ExactMatch-Institutional. Joining ExactMatch-Financial Advisor, this new extension to InvestingChannel's portfolio is a first-of-its-kind audience matching tool empowering marketers to reach and fully engage one of the most coveted and hard to reach audiences in financial services -- institutional investors.

ExactMatch-Institutional puts an end to wasteful, inefficient media buys designed to reach this elusive target. Historically, campaigns were forced to cast a wide net to ensure that just a fraction of impressions were viewed by the intended audience. ExactMatch targets institutional investors with 100% accuracy.

"As technology has evolved, advertising and marketing technologies have organically started to converge. These advancements have paved the way for InvestingChannel to create capabilities like ExactMatch-Institutional that have been long overdue in the financial services industry," said Nikesh Desai, CEO at InvestingChannel, Inc. "We are able to match our exclusive database of institutional investors so that we can target ads to them both inside InvestingChannel's publisher group and cross-channels. This allows for pinpoint targeting of the largest breadth of institutional investors by firm and role."

ExactMatch-Institutional's coverage includes a comprehensive roster of buy-side and sell-side entities. These include equity, fixed income and derivative asset classes in addition to mutual funds and hedge funds. The foundational data set is unprecedented and unparalleled , derived from the most exacting and expansive data aggregation of SEC filings, certified investor information, public prospectuses and offering memorandums along with in-depth, grass roots research conducted by hundreds of analysts. ExactMatch-Institutional's exclusive data set is constantly monitored and updated -- ensuring marketers are always interacting with their exact and intended segment. ExactMatch-Institutional pinpoints a precise target from among more than 150,000 institutional contacts at more than 50,000 firms, ensuring exact audience messaging alignment.

With ExactMatch-Institutional and ExactMatch-Financial Advisor, InvestingChannel clients can now effectively target the most coveted financial audience segments -- from buy side and sell side investors to independent RIAs, wirehouse brokers and insurance professionals. Marketers can finally reach a qualified audience with unmatched precision and no measurable waste. As the industry evolves into an environment in which adtech solutions are converging with martech systems, InvestingChannel is providing marketers with solutions that reflect this trend.

About InvestingChannel

InvestingChannel is the premier provider of digital media technology solutions to financial publishers and marketers. With its portfolio of more than 200 specialized and expert financial publishers -- it uniquely provides access to a monthly viewership of more than 25 million individuals that represent the most coveted audience for financial services and non-financial services advertisers. For more information, please visit media.investingchannel.com.

