Global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 40% by 2021 - Segmentation by Service & Sectors - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market to grow at a CAGR of 40.64% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growth of the automotive industry by leveraging 5g technology. 5G network is expected to support developments such as autonomous vehicles, M2M and machine-to-infrastructure services, as well as IoT. Over the years, automotive manufacturers and telecom providers have been developing connectivity solutions such as IoT connectivity platforms. IoT connectivity enables the interconnectivity between two vehicles. Innumerable sensors and processors integrated into a car provide accurate and real-time information about the surrounding environment to the driver.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is declining cost of connectivity applications. The integrated telematics penetration is increasing year-over-year (YoY) worldwide due to the increased demand for smartphones and the new regulations related to the safety features of automobiles. Basic delivery of the safety features of the vehicles in the era of advancing technology does not amount to a competitive edge. Premium telematics solutions including navigation, infotainment, and vehicle-to-vehicle communication are required to satisfy the growing demands of the customers. These premium services increase the telematics retention and also average revenue per user (ARPU).

Key vendors



AT&T

Sprint

Verizon

Vodafone



Other prominent vendors



Amdocs

China Mobile

China Telecom

Digi International

Gemalto

KDDI

Others

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by service



PART 08: Market segmentation by sectors



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gb3vct/global_cellular

