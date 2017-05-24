Jam City Announces Hit Mobile Game Cookie Jam Passes 100m Downloads As Cookie Jam Blast Launch Marks Company's First Original IP Franchise

New Cookie Jam Blast Serves Up Sweeter Treats; Now Available Worldwide for iOS and Android

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Jam City, Los Angeles-based mobile game developer and publisher, today announced the launch of Cookie Jam Blast, the first iteration to its global hit Cookie Jam, which has been downloaded by more than 100 million players worldwide. Cookie Jam Blast, available now for iOS and Android devices, is filled with freshly baked fun and delightful entertainment.

"Cookie Jam has been Jam City's most successful game to-date and the first game we have extended into a franchise brand," said Chris DeWolfe, Co-Founder and CEO of Jam City. "We believe the Cookie Jam franchise is both an iconic brand and has the potential to be a multibillion dollar business for Jam City. We could not be more excited about the future of Cookie Jam and Cookie Jam Blast."

In the all-new Cookie Jam Blast, fans will follow Chef Panda's quest to become the best pâtissier in the world. Aboard the Bakery Airship, players will visit new worlds like Sherbert Forest and Berry Fundae Island and encounter new charming characters like the Gingy, Scoops, and the Yummy worms. They will crunch their way through classic modes like Waffles and experience tasty, new games modes like revealing Yumsicles or collecting Topplers. All the while as they play through the game, players earn ingredients to craft scrumptious treats for their customers and level up their Chef Rank. For the first time, friends can also send each other Bee-a-Buddy booster charges to help blast through levels in the game.

"We've taken what Cookie Jam players love about the game and made their gameplay experience even sweeter," said Joshua Yguado, Co-Founder, President and COO, Jam City. "Cookie Jam Blast is visually stunning with richer 3D graphics, and we added a ton of new characters, new levels and a new crafting system for greater depth."

Cookie Jam has 5 million daily active users and has been downloaded by more than 100 million players worldwide since its debut in 2013. Cookie Jam also has earned Facebook's Game of the Year and is continually listed among the top 20 grossing games globally.

Cookie Jam Blastis a free-to-play, match-3 puzzle mobile game available now for iOS and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play. For more details on Cookie Jam Blast or to connect with your Cookie Jam buddies, follow us @CookieJamBlast:

About Jam City

Jam City is a Los Angeles-based mobile game maker with global reach. Created in 2010 by former MySpace co-founders Chris DeWolfe, Aber Whitcomb, and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado, Jam City is the creator of 6 of the Top 100 highest grossing games across Apple's and Google's US app stores. Its portfolio of titles--which includes Cookie Jam, Panda Pop, Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff and Marvel Avengers Academy--has been downloaded more than 800 million times and is regularly played by nearly 50 million people monthly. Jam City has studios in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego and Buenos Aires. In 2016, Jam City acquired TinyCo, a San Francisco studio at the forefront of bringing the world's most popular entertainment franchises to mobile games.

