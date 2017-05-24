MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Editors Note: There are two photos associated with this release.

On Sunday, May 28th, Montreal will witness hundreds of Canadians walking together to fundraise and bring awareness to fight global poverty. The 33rd annual walk is to take place in 10 cities this spring with over 40,000 participants unified with the cause.

The World Partnership Walk is a one of a kind humanitarian engagement -- an impressive feat, a grass roots initiative, the best of its kind that operates completely on volunteer staff and collects donations to end global poverty and empower girls around the world.

"Supporting the World Partnership Walk is in line with the values we promote within all of our projects, which is to empower women and girls in order to better lives and communities around the world," said Almas Jiwani, President of the Emeritus UN Women National Committee Canada (UNWNCC) and CEO of the Almas Jiwani Foundation (AJF). The global leader has participated in previous walks; independently and with the UNWNCC in both Ottawa and Montreal.

Almas was joined in 2011 by current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who walked barefoot balancing a bucket of water on his head. The goal was to depict the reality of those who cannot afford shoes. He succeeded in educating many participants on the lives of those in third world countries who live in extreme poverty, while also inspiring many to participate and contribute to the cause.

The mission of the Aga Khan Foundation Canada (AKFC) is to help and provide support to the underprivileged and those living in poverty around the world regardless of gender, faith or ethnicity.

"Canadians today are coming together to show commitment to fighting global poverty. It's humbling to see so many people, from all walks of life, united in the idea that we can and should do our part, to improve the lives of others around the world," said Ashina Sheriff, Chair of the World Partnership Walk in Montreal.

To join the walk and raise funds please visit: http://www.worldpartnershipwalk.com

About the Almas Jiwani Foundation

AJF is a non-profit organization based in Ottawa, Canada that focuses on empowering women and girls worldwide. To achieve this, their projects and civic work promote the five E's -- Equality, Education, Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Energy Rights. AJF believes these efforts are necessary for a society to have long-term stability and success. The status and role of women is a key aspect of a nation's growth and through narrowing the gender gap, there will ultimately be an improved standard of living for the society as a whole. AJF aims to educate all countries in the power of gender equality to generate change for the better of all.

About the World Partnership Walk

The World Partnership Walk is an initiative of the Aga Khan Foundation Canada that began in 1985. Starting with a small group of women from Asian and African descent, a powerful project sparked and has since raised more than $100 million for communities across Asia and Africa. It has since become the largest event supporting international development within Canada.

About Aga Khan Foundation Canada

Aga Khan Foundation Canada (AKFC) is a non-profit international development agency, working in Asia and Africa to find sustainable solutions to the complex problems causing global poverty. Established in 1980, AKFC is a registered Canadian charity and an agency of the worldwide Aga Khan Development Network. http://www.akfc.ca

