As part of HKScan's operating model renewal (stock releases on 8 February and 3 May), the Group strengthens its Communications team with a new position.



Mikko Saariaho (M.Sc., Business Administration) has been appointed as an Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications and as a member of the Group Leadership Team of HKScan Corporation. He will report to the President and CEO Jari Latvanen and will start in his new position latest 1 November 2017.



Mikko Saariaho joins HKScan from Finavia Corporation, where he holds a position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications.



