Robit Oyj: ROBIT PLC TRANSFERRED TO THE MAIN LIST AND RECEIVED GROWTH PROCEEDS OF EUR 49.5 MILLION

ROBIT PLC TRANSFERRED TO THE MAIN LIST AND RECEIVED GROWTH PROCEEDS OF EUR 49.5 MILLION

Robit Plc has received gross proceeds of EUR 49.5 million in an accelerated book-built offering yesterday on 23 May 2017 for the further global growth.

With reference to the share offering, Robit Plc issued 5,000,000 new shares in the company to institutional investors. In connection with the offering, the largest shareholder of Robit Plc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company.

The subscription price was set at EUR 9.90 per offer share. The subscription price was 2.9 per cent higher than the volume-weighted average price per share for the period since 28 February 2017, i.e. from the date of the announcement to investigate the transfer to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Robit transferred to the main list on 17 May 2017.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Harri Sjöholm comments:

"Robit is now a Helsinki Stock Exchange main list company with all the ingredients in place for international growth. Owing to the successful offering, the company is even better prepared to take on the next growth phase - Robit 3.0. I am very satisfied with the offering result that provided Robit with a highly qualified group of both Finnish and international institutional investors. We look forward to our future journey together with them."

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman of the Board of Directors

+358 400 622 092

harri.sjoholm@robit.fi (mailto:harri.sjoholm@robit.fi)

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 21 own sales and service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA.

