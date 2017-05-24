In order to help reduce the future cost of solar PV, ARENA is set to launch its third competitive funding round for solar R&D.

With a view to propelling more research and development into solar PV, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced an AUD $20 million funding round, which will take place between 24 May and 21 June this year.

As shown by research studies, solar is one of the most cost-effective R&D investments across energy technologies, and according to ARENA Chief Executive Ivor Frischknecht, this type of funding would help reduce the future cost of solar.

"Australia has some of the best solar PV researchers in the world, and we want to build what we've already accomplished. This leverages the impressive gains already made in cost reduction and cell ...

